Just in time for last Friday's International Day of the Midwife, a UK hospital is celebrating a baby boom of epic proportion. Darent Valley Hospital's maternity department gathered together to celebrate 25 staff members giving birth to 26 babies in just a year. Repeat 26 babies!Kelly Gray, the Delivery Suite Coordinator (and one of the moms who gave birth), shares in a hospital statement:After discovering just how many moms had given birth this past year, Gray managed to get nearly all the moms together for an inspiring photo. And by documenting the event, Gray also discovered this fun way to honor International Day of the Midwife, a holiday that champions midwives around the world.The Head of Midwifery Deborah McAllion is as pleased as her employees to be honoring the hardworking midwives of her hospital, telling the Mirror UK, "What a great idea to show off our 25 maternity staff who have had babies in the last 12 months (or soon to have their babies)! This is a great example that midwives will always practice what they preach!"Most of these moms chose to birth at the hospital - only a few opted for home births or live too far away. Staff member Karin Akesson was absolutely sure she wanted her daughter Alice to be born at Darent Valley, and I can sure see why.Another mom, Midwife Lauren Smith, credits the team for getting her through the challenges of her son being born 33 weeks early. "They were caring, informative, and empathetic. We cannot thank them enough for their support and help through that tough period," she tells Mirror UK.What a beautiful testament to the trust these moms-to-be had in their colleagues!Gray shares that, while the days can be long and arduous, one of the perks of being pregnant and working in a maternity ward is that everyone is so considerate and helpful. The environment was so positive that many moms worked right up until the week their babies were born.Gray also echoes the sentiment that personally knowing your midwife can be reassuring during the chaos of pregnancy.I can't help but think that this welcoming environment has something to do with so many of its staffers deciding to have a baby!Kelly Gray and the incredible team at Darent Valley Hospital are a heartwarming example of how important our "village" is when we bring babies into this world!