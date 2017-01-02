FAMILY & PARENTING

Twins delivered minutes apart in Arizona have different birth years
EMBED </>More News Videos

They won't have to share a birthday.

GLENDALE, Arizona --
A couple in Arizona now have twin boys born in different years.

Sawyer Shay arrived at 11:51 p.m. on New Year's Eve. His brother Everett showed up at 12:01 a.m.

Mom and dad say they got to the hospital Saturday, and as the clocked kept ticking they knew they had a special duo making a grand entrance into the world.

"As it was happening we were like 'Oh'. We had a little foreshadowing this could happen," said Brandon Shay, the twins' father.

The boys have two sisters ages 13 and four that are waiting for them at home.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familynew year's dayu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Children donate park bench in the very spot their parents started dating 75 years ago
Here are the most popular baby names in New York City
Baby on liver transplant list only waits 40 minutes
Mom finds adopted daughter's twin
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 wounded in Queens shooting; NYC's first homicide of year
NYPD investigating 3 deadly hit-and-run accidents
Conflicting versions of what caused Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve disaster
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Istanbul nightclub that killed 39
Dog attacks owners after they tried to put sweater on him
Community mourns teen basketball player killed in Mount Vernon shooting
Man killed in stabbing inside Bronx apartment
Show More
Philly Zoo euthanizes 25-year-old lion, believed to be oldest in US
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
Death of woman at Bayonne housing project labelled suspicious
Former home of 'Real Housewives' stars Joe and Teresa Giudice gets demolished
Decades in the making, Second Avenue Subway opens to the public
More News
Top Video
NYPD investigating 3 deadly hit-and-run accidents
Decades in the making, Second Avenue Subway opens to the public
Crews clean up Times Square following New Year's Eve celebration
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
More Video