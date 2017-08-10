IMMIGRATION

Marine veteran struggles to get adopted daughter permanent residency in U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

A retired Marine veteran is at the end of his rope trying to get permanent residency for his adopted daughter from China. He's gone through the immigration process for five years with nothing but denials. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
A retired Marine veteran is at the end of his rope trying to get permanent residency for his adopted daughter from China. He's gone through the immigration process for five years with nothing but denials.

"We thought there'd be no complications with it, based on the fact it was very simple," said Don Brown.

The veteran was wrong. His tireless effort to get his adopted Chinese teenage daughter permanent residency in the U.S. was not simple.

In 2012, Brown met and married his Chinese wife who was in the U.S. visiting on a scholarship visa.

Brown adopted her daughter Audrey and began applying for her permanent residency after his wife got hers. He filed for what he thought were all the right forms by going to the U.S. citizenship and immigration service website.

But the applications kept getting denied for various reasons.

Earlier this year, the agency told him that Audrey had to have lived in China for two years in order to qualify for permanent residency.

"They should have told me this all the way back in 2013 when I started the application process," Brown told our sister station KGO-TV.

Brown said nobody did. He tried to get a waiver but got more bad news instead. "The letter I received dated July 24, stated the case was denied," he added.

Moreover, immigration said Audrey can no longer stay in the U.S. legally. She's currently in China visiting relatives.

"She can't get back, and she's supposed to start school in September," Brown said.

This veteran said the system has failed him.

"We didn't try to deceive anybody or try to do anything illegally," Brown concluded. "We're not criminals."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumplegalSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
IMMIGRATION
Immigration hearing set for Roselle father of 4 facing deportation
Starbucks shoots down rumor of discounts for immigrants
Lawmakers support CT man fighting deportation
Immigrant Protection Act approved in Westchester
More immigration
FAMILY & PARENTING
Knitters wanted! 5000 purple baby hats needed
'Mommy!' Air Force MSgt. surprises kids in class
Lawmakers support CT man fighting deportation
Father facing deportation ordered to leave US by Tuesday
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
High school football player suffers fatal injury at practice
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Hours-old baby found outside covered in ants
Wedding venue's closure in NJ for repairs sends brides scrambling
Babysitters seen putting 7 month old in fridge
Infant strangles on improperly secured car seat strap
Man charged with raping 2 teens
Woman slashed while using Brooklyn library computer
Show More
Police: Attacker throws woman to the ground at ATM
Ex-Knick Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge at housing project
North Korea details plan to fire missiles toward Guam
Taylor Swift testifies in groping trial: 'He grabbed my a**'
Teen slashed in face on subway platform runs into Bloomingdale's for help
More News
Top Video
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Thousands of frozen pizza boxes strewn across highway
New beer pokes fun at subway delays, 'Summer of Hell'
Thursday marks end of an era for Webster Hall
More Video