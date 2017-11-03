HALLOWEEN

'That's why I don't love you anymore' Watch reactions to Kimmel's Halloween candy prank

(Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

What happens when you tell your kids you ate all their Halloween candy? For the seventh time, Jimmy Kimmel Live asked parents to find out.


Here are highlights of reactions from this year's prank-ees:

"Spit it out of your tummy."
"You just have to eat more lunch!"
"That's why I don't love you anymore."
"I want more candy in that bucket right now!"

Some kids were sweet about it, forgiving their parents. Others were wise to their parents.

"Wait a minute. Wait a minute! I think you're trying to trick me," one kid mused.

Adding to the fun this year, earlier in the week guest host Channing Tatum shared what happened when he pulled the prank on his own daughter, who did not find it funny.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyhalloweenprankjimmy kimmelbuzzworthyfunny videoyoutubeparentingchildrenu.s. & worldwatercoolertrending
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Needle found in NJ trick-or-treater's Tootsie Roll
'Coming to America' restaurant McDowell's pops up
Guess the NHL player's Halloween costume
Nurse knits Halloween costumes for infants in hospital
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Nurse knits Halloween costumes for infants in hospital
Homemade troll costume catches attention of Hollywood star
Mom turns daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on drag racing, DWI charges
1 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire inside Starbucks
GOP tax plan calls out Warriors star Stephen Curry
NYPD officer administers CPR to baby on subway platform
Video: Good Samaritans stop man suspected of rape
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
Suit: Lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
Exclusive: Teen on bus speaks out about NYC terror attack
Show More
Vigil held to remember 8 victims of NYC bike path attack
Concrete barriers go up along NYC bike path after attack
Gunman sought after 3 wounded in Halloween shooting
Teen charged with making social media threat to high school
People camp out and line up to get Apple iPhone X in stores
More News
Photos
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos