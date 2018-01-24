An Arizona woman who was shot in the head during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history is finally heading home from a Phoenix hospital after what doctors are calling a miraculous recovery."On October 1, a part of me changed that night," Jovanna Calzadillas said. "Even though I will not be the same, I will come back stronger."Barrow Neurological Institute officials say Calzadillas' injuries were so critical that they talked to her family about removing life support. Doctors did not expect the mother of two to survive, and they told her husband Francisco to prepare for the worst."Doctor came and asked if she wanted to be an organ donor," he said.He wondered what he should do, but he held onto his faith. And then, he says he got a sign."Two days later I had a dream that she visited me," he said. "I called her mom and said she's going to be alright."Two weeks after the shooting, Calzadillas was transferred to hospital in Phoenix so she could be closer to her family. Then, there were signs of progress. She woke up, and around Thanksgiving, she was able to string words together again.She says one thing kept her going."My kids and my family," she said. "I will not quit on myself."Now, as Calzadillas gets ready to rejoin her family nearly four months after authorities say Stephen Paddock opened fire on the concert crowd, she wants the world to hear this message."We will not let people like him win," she said. "We will not live in fear."