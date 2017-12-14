Designer delivers custom-made coats to Bronx students

Students at PS 154 in the Bronx each got a free custom-made wool coat as part of an early holiday celebration Thursday.Andrew Jang is a top designer specializing in made-to-measure luxury apparel, and his company, Adriaen Black, dresses NBA athletes across the country, including players on the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.He wanted to give back, and so he came up with the idea to create custom-made coats for kids.He previously measured each child and returned Thursday with the jackets. Each has the student's name hand embroidered on the inside.This was a pilot program, but Jang said he will do it again and hopes other designers will also get involved.He initially offered to make 50 coats, but the principal said there were 366 kids in the school.Jang didn't hesitate and came through big, making each student a coat.They were all smiles when they tried on the final product.