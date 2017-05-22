HOUSTON, Texas --The next time you head out to the mall or shopping center, you'll probably find yourself in the middle of the latest fashion craze.
Last week, RompHims (the now viral male version of rompers) had the internet in a craze!
But what about a selection for those in the medical world?
Blake Lynch, a nurse in the Medical Center, set out to dive in on the latest trend -- with a parody.
"The RompHim is here, but what about nurses?" Lynch asked on YouTube.
In a jovial mood, he strutted the 'scrub romper' for the world to see.
Lynch said he plans to wear the romper on Monday during his nursing shift change.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff