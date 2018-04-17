GLAM LAB

Jo's Glam Lab: Should you try eyelash extensions?

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 7)

Jo's Glam Lab: Fake lashes

Eyelash extensions have been around for years, but how much do you know about them?

Johanna C. Trupp
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Eyelash extensions have been around for years, but how much do you know about them?

I've been wary for years, but when I learned about Clementina Richardson, founder of Envious Lashes, I felt a little more comfortable with the idea.

She's behind some of the most luscious lashes in Hollywood, but that's not what sets her apart.

Not only does she customize each lash strand by strand to give you the most natural look... she teaches you the process.

To get the best outcome, you need to learn how to treat and clean the extensions, while strengthening your natural lash.

Her pricing may be a little higher, but the experience is worth it.

If you're not ready for the full glam look, she'll give you a trial set for about $100. If you follow the rules, you could keep those lashes for up to 6 weeks!

She has a lash studio here in NYC and just recently opened up a new one in Commack, NY.

After getting my lashes from the best of the best, I put them to the true test. After three weeks, I went and saw an eye doctor. Dr. Morra put my lashes under a microscope to see if I could really keep the fake lashes clean.

Check out the video for the entire process, from application to shedding!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionglam lab
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GLAM LAB
Could a rubber face mask make you more beautiful?
More glam lab
STYLE & FASHION
Larger than life shoe exhibit kicks up its heels at Bloomingdale's
Could a rubber face mask make you more beautiful?
Tommy Hilfiger releases disability-friendly spring line
Hair stylist releases book celebrating gray hair
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
WATCH: Controversial statue removed from Central Park
VIDEO: East Harlem shooting in broad daylight
Sean Hannity shares President Trump's lawyer, Cohen
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base
Jury deliberations begin in UWS nanny murder trial
Binghamton freshman found fatally stabbed in campus residence
False alarm, not outside attack, sets off Syria air defenses
Show More
NYCHA tenants go before NY Supreme Court over lead paint
Rainstorm sparks flooding, fallen tree traps teen in home
Teenage mom charged in death of newborn boy in NJ
Harry Anderson, actor of 'Night Court' fame, dies at 65
77-year-old retired teacher found stabbed to death in NJ park
More News