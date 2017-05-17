STYLE & FASHION

Makeup artist for celebrities reveals must-know shortcuts for the perfect look

(Photo/Kemberly Richardson)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A highly-respected New York City makeup artist who works with celebrities is opening up about secrets any woman can use when it comes to getting the perfect look.

Sir John -- whose clients include Beyonce, Kim K and Serena Williams - offered what he called "shortcuts" to step up your makeup game.

Check them out below:

1. Convertible Pieces

Sir John suggests getting products that serve multiple purposes. For instance, use blush as lip color.

2.Perfect Cat Eye

To get the cat eye you want, Sir John said you should put a dot on the outer corner of the eye just under the brow. Then, start at inner corner and follow lash line and connect with dot.

3. 3D Lips

For 3D lips, Sir John said you should first line your lips. Then, use a lip palette that offers several shades of color. Use a darker shade on the outer space. On the inner area, use a light shade.

Here's video showing Sir John at work:

For more tips, watch the full story at 5:30 p.m. on Eyewitness News.
Related Topics:
fashioncelebrityNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
Introducing the 'RompHim' - rompers for men
Coach buys Kate Spade to capture Millennial shoppers
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
These 'destroyed' sneakers cost $1,425
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Stocks tumble in market's worst day of year amid Washington turmoil
14-year-old boy charged in fire at Manhattan synagogue
Woman stabbed to death in LI home; Suspect in custody
Man pours bleach on himself, runs around grocery store naked
See the original cast of Roseanne in photos
Search underway for NYC CEO, 3 others after plane debris found
McDonald's pulls ad that upset bereavement groups
Show More
Podiatrist, girlfriend sentenced in plot to murder wife
Women rescued after truck overturns, spills load of rocks on their car
Settlement reached over LI race-based housing discrimination
NYPD: 2 young sisters groped on Brooklyn sidewalk
Trump to Coast Guard grads: 'No politician in history...treated worse'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos