FASHION

Designer unveils sketches for new Disney princess-inspired gown collection

EMBED </>More News Videos

Michael Anthony says he's drawn a lot of attention on social media with his fashionable sketches of Disney-inspired gowns. (Michael Anthony Designs)

Brandon de Hoyos
All things considered, fashion shouldn't have been Michael Anthony's future.

His native town of Friendship, Wisconsin is a far way from New York's Garment District, Michael admits, but he did have one supportive mom behind him, a sketchbook and lots of Disney movies to rely on.

PHOTOS: 14 gowns inspired by Disney princesses

Now the fashion designer once based in Houston is getting a lot of attention on social media after launching a couture collection of ball gowns inspired by the Disney princesses.

"Growing up, my favorite was Cinderella," Michael says, with a laugh. "She was the first big princess, and as a kid, I was really motivated by this girl who was in rags, and who suddenly found herself in this beautiful gown. It's such a majestic scene."

The collection includes designs inspired by 14 Disney and Pixar films, and even features a gown honoring Princess Leia and 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher.

Michael Anthony says his mother encouraged him at a young age to pursue a career in fashion.


"What really inspired me is all the young kids on Instagram and Facebook," Michael says.

"I get all these messages and comments from boys and girls, people who grew up with these characters. It's something everybody relates to. No matter who you are, everyone has a favorite Disney princess."

While the gowns are not what you might remember on screen, Michael says he hopes to create a collection that captures the spirit and magic of these beloved Disney stories.

Michael's initial sketches have been getting rave reviews on social media, with interested buyers, artists and Disney fans from around the world contacting Michael for more information.

The attention, he says, came as a pleasant surprise.

"I had someone tell me [the drawings were] the light of his day in the middle of all the political mumbo jumbo online," he said. "I thought, somebody is looking at this and smiling, it's making them happy for at least that moment. That was one of the best compliments I've gotten in awhile."

While Chicago-based Michael Anthony Designs says they are just in the initial stages of the collection, they hope to produce these gowns in the near future.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Related Topics:
fashionfashiondressesdisneyu.s. & worldbuzzworthyartHoustonIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FASHION
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
Little girl's costume change wows Disney World's Gaston
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
More fashion
STYLE & FASHION
Men's Week: Fashion no no's for men
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
Woman sent home for not wearing high heels fights back
Inaugural fashion: Who they were wearing
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy Tuesday
Penn State student from New Jersey dies after fall
Exclusive: 26-inch gap in track poses derailment risk, expert says
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
CDC Issues New Vaccine Guidelines for Adults
Show More
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident
Car wanted in traffic stop jumps curbs, crashes in Bronx
Manhunt for 3 underway in random Florida, Alabama murders
6 Catholic schools in NYC, Sullivan County closing
Rabbis arrested, ticketed after protesting Trump travel ban
More News
Top Video
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Man in wheelchair robbed at knife-point in Brownsville
Police warn of car booting scam in Mount Kisco
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video