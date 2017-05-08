STYLE & FASHION

Fashion at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Alexandra Daddario arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
Celebrities gathered for the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, with many managing to look their red carpet best despite a rare hail storm in Los Angeles.

The awards show, previously known as the MTV Movie Awards, was celebrating television for the first time. Another first: gender neutral acting categories.

It was a big night for both Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things, which took home Movie of the Year and Show of the Year, respectively, as well as the major acting categories. Emma Watson won Best Actor in a Movie, while Millie Bobby Brown won Best Actor in a Show.

See the full list of winners on MTV's site and see highlights of the fashion in the gallery above.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Related Topics:
fashionphotosaward showscelebritymtvbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & world
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
These 'destroyed' sneakers cost $1,425
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
From classic to avant-garde: The Met Gala offers both
Iconic Steve Madden Slinky shoes are back
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
New Jersey playground destroyed by fire labelled suspicious
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
EXCLUSIVE: Did electric bike battery spark Yonkers house fire?
Yankees prevail in 18-inning, 6-hour marathon; beat Cubs 5-4
FDA approves first new drug for ALS treatment in 22 years
10-year-old girl opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Ousted Obama official Sally Yates to testify in Russia investigation
Show More
Teen charged with shooting in Hempstead yard that wounded 2
Worker hurls candles at Bushwick deli robbery suspect
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
Perdue recalls Italian-style chicken sausage due to plastic pieces
Teen charged with assault in stabbing of off-duty officer in Queens
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos