Celebrities gathered for the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, with many managing to look their red carpet best despite a rare hail storm in Los Angeles The awards show, previously known as the MTV Movie Awards, was celebrating television for the first time. Another first: gender neutral acting categories.It was a big night for bothand, which took home Movie of the Year and Show of the Year, respectively, as well as the major acting categories. Emma Watson won Best Actor in a Movie, while Millie Bobby Brown won Best Actor in a Show. See the full list of winners on MTV's site and see highlights of the fashion in the gallery above.