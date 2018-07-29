BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE

MAC Cosmetics giving away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day on Sunday

Beauty alert! MAC is giving away free lipstick in honor of National Lipstick Day.

NEW YORK --
Makeup lovers, get ready for a deal you'll want to pucker up for!

In celebration of National Lipstick Day on July 29, MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick.

MAC says you don't have to buy anything if you show up to their stores to claim free lipstick for your pout.

However, if you shop online that day, you do have to make a $25 purchase to get your free lipstick.

Beauty fans will get to choose from nine shades, which range from tan and pink to a deeper rouge and plum.

The beauty freebie is available at all MAC stores and partner locations, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Macy's.
You can plug in your zip code to see which MAC store is closest to you.

Now all you have to do is pick a shade!

Other Lipstick Deals?

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Score a liquid lipstick, matte lipstick or lip gloss when you purchase and item you get one free for the brand's online sale.

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics
With a $25 online order get a free lipstick. In-store get a free lipstick with any purchase at participating stores and cosmetic counters.

ColourPop Cosmetics
Liquid lipsticks are 40 percent off.

IT Cosmetics
Get 15 percent off all lip products plus a free Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Duo with orders $60.

NYX
The first 50 people in line at NYX will receive a free lipstick. For online orders, use code YAYLIPPIES for a discount.

Kat Von D Beauty
Get a free mini Studded Kiss Crme Lipstick in "Double Dare" Sunday. If you're ordering online use the code LIPSTICKDAY for discounts.

Sephora
Through Aug.1, buy an Anastasia lip products and receive a beauty product for free. The deal also is available at Sephora inside J.C. Penney stores.

The store is also offering a free Sephora collection face mask through Sunday. No purchase necessary.

