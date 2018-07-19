STYLE & FASHION

Illinois wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

A local woman was excited to show her wedding dress to her daughter until she opened its box, discovering that she received the wrong dress from the dry cleaner in 1984. (WLS)

By
HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois --
When Karen Topp's daughter got engaged on July 4, Topp wanted to pass along the dress she wore at her own wedding in 1984.

But when Topp pulled out the box she thought contained the dress, the gown inside was not hers.

"I thought when she started talking about wedding planning, wouldn't it be nice if she wore something from my wedding," Topps said "It had a sweetheart neckline, various 80s puffy sleeves, lace, simple at the bottom, the veil was absolutely beautiful. I loved the headpiece."

Topp said that it took a few seconds to realize that the dress wasn't hers. She said she compared the dress in the box to her wedding album, which confirmed the mistake.

"How does this happen?" she said. "So I was thinking I've got somebody's dress. I wonder if somebody else had the same experience with her daughter."

Topp said her family does not remember the exact dry cleaner that preserved the dress.

While Topp's daughter might not want to wear the dress, Topp hoped to at least take something from it, even if it's just a bead.

"I was really hoping Emily would have a chance to have something from my past," Topp said.

She asked that anyone who took a wedding dress in the mid-1980s to a Highland Park or Deerfield dry cleaner check their box. She has also posted about the mix-up on Facebook.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionweddingwedding dressweddingsu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Free trial fails: What are you really signing up for?
Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News