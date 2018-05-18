GLAM LAB

What sets this small blow dry salon on Staten Island apart from the big names?

Johanna C. Trupp and Emily Sowa
STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
For a special episode of Glam Lab, I went out to Staten Island to check out Blown, A Blow Dry Experience. And boy, was it an experience!

I've been to the big names like Dry Bar for a quick blow out and style... but this was something much different.

I had the pleasure of sitting down with the owner Marie Lynch and her daughter, Alex. It's privately own, and family run. By the time you leave... you feel like family too.

For the full blow dry experience, and everything that comes with it... check out this latest episode of Glam Lab!

