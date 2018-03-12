Fatal helicopter crash is third involving 'Liberty Helicopters' company in past 11 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has the latest on the invetigation into the helicopter crash.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Sunday's fatal helicopter crash in the East River is the third crash involving a 'Liberty Helicopters' chopper in the past 11 years.

On lookers noticed the helicopter apparently experiencing some kind of trouble and began recording the incident on their cell phones.

Video captured the moment the helicopter made contact with the water. Witness described the harrowing scene.

"It was coming down quickly, quicker that most helicopters I've seen, and then it hit the water," one witness said.

"The helicopter came, it like landed slowly, but then the next thing you know it just flipped and then we heard someone crying for help," a woman said.

The aircraft was operated by Fly Liberty Charter for a private photoshoot where passengers take photos with the doors of the helicopter open. It took off from HHI Heliport in Kearny, NJ.

In August 2009, nine people were killed after a sightseeing helicopter carrying Italian tourists collided mid-air with a small, private plane over the Hudson River. Investigators determined the chopper was flying too high.
RELATED: Flight radar map shows exact path helicopter took over East River

In July 2007, a Liberty Sightseeing chopper carrying eight people dropped into the Hudson River. An off-duty paramedic on board helped everyone escape.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
helicopter crashhelicopterNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 killed in East River helicopter crash, pilot ID'd
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn
VIDEO: Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs
Map shows exact path helicopter took over East River
Gov. Cuomo to visit NYCHA complex
Jury selection begins in Mangano corruption trial
Show More
President backs off push for raising assault rifle purchase age
Man hit, killed by car hours after being freed from jail
Police investigate killing of college student from Long Island
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
3 hospitalized after car crashes into West Babylon pizzeria
More News
Top Video
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC
5 dead, surviving pilot ID'd after helicopter crash into East River
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video