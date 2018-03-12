NEW YORK (WABC) --Sunday's fatal helicopter crash in the East River is the third crash involving a 'Liberty Helicopters' chopper in the past 11 years.
On lookers noticed the helicopter apparently experiencing some kind of trouble and began recording the incident on their cell phones.
Video captured the moment the helicopter made contact with the water. Witness described the harrowing scene.
"It was coming down quickly, quicker that most helicopters I've seen, and then it hit the water," one witness said.
"The helicopter came, it like landed slowly, but then the next thing you know it just flipped and then we heard someone crying for help," a woman said.
The aircraft was operated by Fly Liberty Charter for a private photoshoot where passengers take photos with the doors of the helicopter open. It took off from HHI Heliport in Kearny, NJ.
In August 2009, nine people were killed after a sightseeing helicopter carrying Italian tourists collided mid-air with a small, private plane over the Hudson River. Investigators determined the chopper was flying too high.
In July 2007, a Liberty Sightseeing chopper carrying eight people dropped into the Hudson River. An off-duty paramedic on board helped everyone escape.
