Amber Alert Canceled: Missing child found safe in Harlem, father taken into custody

Kristin Thorne has more on the little girl who was found safe in Harlem after an Amber Alert was issued.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) --
The man accused of abducting his baby from a Queens homeless shelter has been charged.

Police said 24-year-old Jerome Pippins forcibly took his 8-month-old daughter August Pippins from her mother at a shelter in the 9000 block of Van Wyck Expressway around 10 p.m. Friday night.

He then allegedly ran away with his daughter which prompted police to issue an Amber Alert early Saturday morning.

Authorities say both Jerome and August were later found in good condition in Harlem just after 8 a.m.

Pippins faces several charges, including burglary and custodial interference.
Jerome was taken into custody. As he was walked by police in handcuffs, he proclaimed his love for his daughter:


August was taken to the hospital for observation as a precaution, but she is said to be in good condition.

