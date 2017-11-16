Family members: New Jersey father fatally stabbed defending son from sneaker robbery

(Shutterstock)

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
Family members say a father was stabbed to death outside his New Jersey home when he tried to defend his 8-year-old son from being robbed of a pair of sneakers.

Authorities say the stabbing happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Jersey City. Police found 30-year-old Jose Malave in the doorway of his apartment in a "lifeless state." Authorities say he was pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m.

Family members tell NJ.com Malave's son had been targeted earlier in the day for his sneakers by a group of teenagers. Relatives say the teens came to Malave's home and he defended his son when altercation ensued.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez says a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.
