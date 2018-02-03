  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
2 men leaving bank on Upper East Side attacked by knife-wielding man

A knife-wielding suspect attacked two men leaving a bank.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man is under arrest following a seemingly random attack on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Two friends had just left a Chase Bank on 60th Street and Lexington Avenue when suddenly an emotionally disturbed person lunged at them with a large knife.

It was especially frightening because one of the men was carrying his 17-month-old son.

The two men acted fast, subduing the attacker and holding him on the ground while alerting the police.

The suspect, 20-year-old Matthew Van Patten, is charged with menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

