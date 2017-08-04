  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!

Father of 5 fatally shot while watering his lawn

Chicago police said a 46-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Gage Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO --
Police said Abel Melesio was outside in the 5600-block of South Richmond Street around 11:30 a.m. when a black Cadillac SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire. Melesio was struck in the chest and rushed to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said Melesio was a father of five, and was watering his grass when he was shot. He had no known gang connections, Holmes said.

"While there's no indication if he was the target or not, I can't say it, but I just know from talking with detectives and family that he's been working in landscaping for 20-some years and taking care of his family, with no criminal activity," Holmes said.

Melesio's family is devastated and it's still a mystery as to why the suspects chose him as their target.

"They are upset, scared. The mom is still in the room, she is in total shock," Holmes said.

Melesio's family did not want to go on camera, but said they heard the shots from inside the home. When they ran outside, they found Melesio on the ground in their front yard.

"I don't know, the guy is a good guy. I don't know what happened. I don't know what happened," said Mario Pio, the family's neighbor.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from several houses in the neighborhood, which could provide clues in identifying the suspects.

At this point, Chicago police do not have anyone in custody. They said Melesio has no gang connections or criminal history.

The investigation is ongoing.
