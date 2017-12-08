MISSING MAN

Father of four missing since trying to sell his car in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Richmond father of four missing since trying to sell his car. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas --
Authorities in Texas are asking for help to locate a man who went missing while trying to sell his car.

The family of 42-year-old Altaf Hussain Malik, of Richmond, says he was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when he went to meet someone interested in buying his car.

Malik's wife said the family had just finished dinner.

"He said somebody texted him and they wanted to see the car so he stepped out," said Quratulain Malik, Altaf Malik's wife.

Malik was supposed to meet the prospective buyer in the parking lot off Bellaire Boulevard and Highway 6. He hasn't been seen since.

"We need to know what happened after that, we have no track of it," said his wife.

Malik has four children. His wife said not calling is completely out of his character.

"He's a father of four kids and he's a very loving and good person and kind-hearted. He never had anything wrong, so I'm just hoping he will get home," said Quratulain Malik.

His vehicle is described as a dark grey Audi A8 with Texas plate number HZX9910.

EMBED More News Videos

Man missing since leaving to sell car



Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office or 911.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Related Topics:
missing manfort bend county sheriff's officeRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MISSING MAN
Surveillance photos of missing college student released
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend, cuts up body
Officials seek help finding man who went missing in NJ in 1984
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered off Connecticut
More missing man
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Up to 6 inches of snow expected Saturday
$7,200 worth of Jordan Retro 11 shoes stolen from Niketown
Prosecutor: NJ pastor sexually assaulted kids for 16 years
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Route 1 in NJ
Police: Skydivers used stolen credit card to pay for jump
Riders say new subway countdown clocks are inaccurate
6 hurt in multi-car crash that sent car onto sidewalk
6 airlines changing terminals at LaGuardia this weekend
Show More
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Police: MS-13 gang members tried to abduct teen on LI
Clashes erupt across West Bank over US Jerusalem pivot
Sticky mailboxes in Paterson point to mail theft
Police search for birdnapper in Brooklyn
More News
Top Video
Get into the holiday season with this NY light show
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
6 hurt in multi-car crash that sent car onto sidewalk
More Video