SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING

FBI releases documents on 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting

By DAVE COLLINS
NEWTOWN, Connecticut --
The FBI on Tuesday released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.

The documents include reports by FBI agents who interviewed people about shooter Adam Lanza, who killed himself as police arrived at the school. Large portions of many of the documents were redacted, including the names of the people who spoke to the agents.

Click here to read the documents on the FBI's website.

The documents offer a window into the early days of the investigation, as agents chased false leads and gathered evidence of Lanza's isolation. A year after the massacre, state police released a final investigative document that concluded Lanza was obsessed with firearms, death and mass shootings, but that the motive may never be known.

One person told an FBI agent that Lanza's mother, Nancy, had become concerned about him a month before the shooting because he had become a "shut in" who hadn't gone anywhere in three months. Adam Lanza shot his mother to death in their home before going to the school on Dec. 14, 2012.

The person also told the FBI agent that Lanza never completely accepted that he had Asperger's syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum, and never took any medication he was prescribed.

"Nancy would take care of all of Adam's needs," the person said. "However, she never cleaned his room, nor was allowed in his room. Adam's room was his personal space that no one else was allowed into."

A report by the Connecticut child advocate in 2014 concluded that Lanza's autism spectrum disorder and other psychiatric problems did not cause or lead directly to the massacre. The report said Nancy Lanza rejected recommendations from Yale psychologists that her son be medicated and undergo rigorous treatment as a child for anxiety and other conditions. It also said Adam Lanza, his parents and educators contributed to his social isolation by not confronting his problems.

Another person told the FBI that Lanza essentially had become a "recluse" who shut himself in his bedroom and played video games all day. The person said Lanza had no friends, was computer savvy and became very interested in firearms.

Lanza shot the children and educators with an AR-15-style rifle that was legally purchased by his mother, who took her son to shooting ranges, authorities have said.

A Newtown resident told the FBI that Nancy Lanza said Adam had once hacked into a government computer system and federal authorities - either FBI or CIA agents - showed up at their door.

Nancy Lanza told the person that she had to convince the agents that her son was just very intelligent and was challenging himself to see if he could hack into a government system. She said agents told her that if Adam was that smart, he could get a job with their agency someday.

Several Newtown residents told authorities they received death threats after the shooting during phone calls from someone identifying himself as Adam Lanza.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
FBIsandy hook elementary school shootingnewtown shootingNewtownConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING
Sandy Hook mom rails against Congress after Vegas shooting
Heroic Newtown teacher among those competing on 'Millionaire'
Newtown marks Sandy Hook massacre anniversary
Sandy Hook Promise releases powerful PSA
More sandy hook elementary school shooting
Top Stories
12 cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in Queens
Lord & Taylor sells landmark Fifth Avenue store
Uber driver escapes just before LIRR train hits car on tracks
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in NY area
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
Exclusive look at new floodgates for NYC tunnels
NYC mayor: Subway homeless is my problem
Show More
5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident
Fallen soldier's family gets $25K check from Trump
Lawsuit: New Jersey town illegally targeted Orthodox Jews
Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking stranger on subway
Dad of missing girl, reportedly left at coyote-infested alley, charged
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos