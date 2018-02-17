BUILDING FIRE

FDNY: Careless smoking caused fire above popular Little Italy restaurant

Joe Torres has more on a fire that injured over a dozen in Little Italy.

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) --
Investigators say careless smoking caused a fire that injured 13 people above a popular restaurant in Little Italy.

Flames ripped through 'Angelo's of Mulberry Street' near Hester and Grand in Little Italy just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

More than 100 firefighters battled the fire. It was quickly extinguished.

Eyewitnesses say firefighters had to rescue some people from the fire escapes.

Inspectors say the neighboring buildings are okay.
