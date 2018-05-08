FDNY determines cause of fire that killed firefighter on Harlem movie set

FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, 37, was killed battling a fire at a building being used as a movie set in Harlem. (fdny michael davidson)

Authorities have revealed the cause of a fire on a Harlem movie set that killed a firefighter in March.

Fire Marshals determined that heat from a boiler ventilation pipe ignited nearby combustible materials and caused the fire in the basement of a building on St. Nicholas Avenue.

Firefighter Michael Davidson was trapped and killed. He was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant.



Davidson, who was assigned to the nozzle with the responsibility of operating a hoseline to suppress the fire, became separated from his fellow firefighters as conditions rapidly were deteriorating.

Officials said after a desperate search to locate Davidson, he was found unconcious. He was transported to Harlem Hospital, where he died.

The building was home to the former St. Nick's Jazz Pub, a venerable bar that was closed in 2011. It was being used to film "Motherless Brooklyn."

