FDNY responding to manhole explosion in Lower Manhattan

Firefighters are on the scene of what authorities are calling a minor manhole explosion in Lower Manhattan.The NYPD says it happened in front of 53 Nassau Street at Maiden Lane.The FDNY received several 911 calls at 4:20 p.m. reporting a loud explosion with a smoke condition.They are on the scene investigating along with Con Edison. No serious injuries have been reported.The FDNY has closed off Nassau Street between Liberty Street and Maiden Lane.----------