FDNY responding to manhole explosion in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --Firefighters are on the scene of what authorities are calling a minor manhole explosion in Lower Manhattan.
The NYPD says it happened in front of 53 Nassau Street at Maiden Lane.
The FDNY received several 911 calls at 4:20 p.m. reporting a loud explosion with a smoke condition.
They are on the scene investigating along with Con Edison. No serious injuries have been reported.
The FDNY has closed off Nassau Street between Liberty Street and Maiden Lane.
