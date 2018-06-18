FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --Officials say smoking is to blame for a fatal fire at a high-rise apartment building in Queens.
The fire started just before 2:30 a.m. Monday on the 15th floor of the building on Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway.
A 71-year-old woman who lived on the 15th floor was killed. Her identity has not yet been released.
A resident who lives on the 19th floor was treated for anxiety following the fire.
Authorities say a smoke alarm was not present.
----------
