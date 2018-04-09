FDNY stops robbery of victim in wheelchair, helps NYPD arrest suspect

FDNY Lt. Daniel Burgos and FDNY Paramedic Kevin Costello (FDNY)

Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) --
Two members of the FDNY are being hailed as heroes for stopping the robbery of a man in a wheelchair in the Bronx.

Officials say Lt. Daniel Burgos and Paramedic Kevin Costello were near West 230th and Broadway on Saturday evening when they saw a woman try to steal a bag hanging off a 62-year-old man's wheelchair.

Authorities say the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Shanna Turner, punched the victim several times when he tried to hold onto the bag.

Burgos and Costello saw the situation unfold and intervened to stop the robbery. They even caught the suspect and held her until the NYPD arrived.

Turner was arrested on two counts of robbery.

