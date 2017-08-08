Female employees at The Plaza Hotel file lawsuit, claiming rape culture

There are startling allegations against a historic New York City hotel.Current and former female employees are filing a lawsuit claiming the Plaza Hotel forced them to endure working in a culture of rape.The Plaza is more than just another luxury hotel. It has been for more than a century sort of a symbol of high American culture.Six current and former female employees assigned to the Palm Court, known for its high tea and delicate lunches, claimed they were the victims of vile behavior at the hands of coworkers, managers, even their union delegate, and when they complained to human resources the problem got worse.The attorney said it is one of the most egregious sexual harassment cases he has ever seen."Our clients have been subjected to the horrors of near daily egregious acts of sexual harassment and assault. And, when they attempted to complain about it, the Plaza actually blamed the victim. And, they attempt to retaliate by intimidating them and in a clear and transparent effort to try to set them up for termination," said Andrew Goodstadt, attorney.The Plaza is own by an Indian investment firm but managed by Fairmont Hotels and Resorts. Fairmont released a statement saying, "Any attempt at harassment and discrimination towards our colleagues and guests has not and never will be tolerated."Due to pending litigation they had no comment on these specific allegations.