7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side warning: 3 new sneaky scams

EMBED </>More Videos

Nina Pineda uncovers howscammers are stealing thousands.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It's the Trifecta, a trio of swindles with a purse bigger than the recent Triple Crown winner! Authorities say thousands of victims are falling for these three new scams left and right.

"What you should do is hang up!" That's former New Jersey Consumer Affairs Commissioner Adam Levin's advice for anyone getting a call from someone phishing for info.

Levin now runs www.Cyberscout.com a cyber security firm which says that trending now is Medicare fraud.

Millions of Americans are waiting for new Medicare cards, which no longer use Social Security numbers as ID.

"The fact that they get a phone call from somebody representing themselves to be from Medicare seems logical. Unfortunately the illogical part is when they ask you to supply Social Security information or financial information," says Levin.

He reminds that Medicare officials will never call you to update information. Your card will be sent with instructions via the US mail.

Next, Western Union refunds. If you were a victim of a scam and used Western Union's money transfer system, you were able to file a claim to get your money back before May 31st.

The deadline has passed but scammers are still taking advantage of Western Union restitution by sending out phony emails pretending to need to verify refunds.

"Basically Social Security information and financial information. You do not want to do this," warns Levin.

The third new scam targets people via Chinese language phone calls. Phone scammers purporting to be from a shipper or Chinese consulate office are tricking people in the US into handing over huge sums of money.

It is a robocall. If you follow the prompts in the robocall because you're nervous, they will explain you have been part of a parcel scam and received an illegal parcel.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said that people across the country have been reporting the calls, deploying a range of fear tactics in a bid to scare the recipient involving a package.

At some point, the caller will ask for a fee to receive the box or personal details such as bank or credit card information to avoid being in trouble.

"The supreme rule, never authenticate yourself to anyone who contacts you for any reason," said Levin.

The Big Takeaway, never click on emailed links. Never give your name, date of birth or Social Security over the phone, text or email and never wire money to strangers pretending to have a prize or package for you in return.

For more information on these scams, visit:

FTC Western Union Alert

Reporting Medicare Scams

Chinese Consulate impersonator scam

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
finance7 On Your Sidescamfinance
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
7 On Your Side: Where to find the hottest deals in August
Back-to-school shopping: Backpack attack plan
Free trial fails: What are you really signing up for?
7 On Your Side helps grieving family with memorial bench
More 7 On Your Side
PERSONAL FINANCE
Millions will owe more in taxes next year due to low withholding
Couple can finally get married after $250,000 lottery win
What to know before using a mobile payment app
SPONSORED: Ridgewood Savings Bank: Help Your Child Manage Money in College With These 6 Tips
Winning numbers drawn for $522 Mega Millions jackpot
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News