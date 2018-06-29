TOYS R US

Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory

Reports of a man buying upwards of $1 million of toys from the now-defunct Toys 'R' Us stores across North Carolina have been verified. (Shutterstock)

By
CARY, North Carolina --
A man reportedly bought upwards of $1 million of toys from the now-defunct Toys 'R' Us stores in North Carolina, our sister station WTVD confirmed.

An employee at a Cary, North Carolina, store, who was not authorized to speak on behalf of the company, said the buyer visited the Cary location to purchase toys.

"It didn't happen all at this location. We don't have that much inventory. It happened at various stores. They likely went through the Raleigh liquidator," the employee said.

The only items remaining at the Cary location were a small selection of assorted baby clothes and a few small toys.

In a phone call to the Raleigh store, an employee declined to comment when asked about the anonymous shopper.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetoys r usCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TOYS R US
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close by Friday
Toys R Us employees rally for severance at NJ store
April 21 is last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
More toys r us
PERSONAL FINANCE
Millions will owe more in taxes next year due to low withholding
Couple can finally get married after $250,000 lottery win
What to know before using a mobile payment app
SPONSORED: Ridgewood Savings Bank: Help Your Child Manage Money in College With These 6 Tips
Winning numbers drawn for $522 Mega Millions jackpot
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News