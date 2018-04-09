PERSONAL FINANCE

Some Con Ed customers eligible for bill reductions, reimbursements after March nor'easters

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Some Con Ed customers may get money back into their pockets after the area was hit by two nor'easters last month.

The utility company announced Monday they will offer bill reductions to eligible customers following the March 2 and March 7 storms.

Customers who lost power for three days or more will receive an adjustment on their bill by May 21 to reflect the one-time reduction. The credit will depend on the length of the outage.

Additionally, as the company previously announced, some customers are eligible to be reimbursed for spoiled food or medicine.

Eligible customers can receive reimbursements for up to $225, or up to $515 with receipts. Business owners are eligible for food spoilage reimbursements up to $10,200 with receipts.

Click here to request a refund from Con Ed.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financecon edrefundnor'eastermoneyNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Millions will owe more in taxes next year due to low withholding
Couple can finally get married after $250,000 lottery win
What to know before using a mobile payment app
SPONSORED: Ridgewood Savings Bank: Help Your Child Manage Money in College With These 6 Tips
Winning numbers drawn for $522 Mega Millions jackpot
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News