Dow tumbles amid tech woes, trade tensions with China

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street as technology companies took heavy losses and investors worried about escalating trade tensions with China.Big-name tech companies like Microsoft fell more than the rest of the market Monday.Intel dove 6.1 percent following a report in Bloomberg News that Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers as early as 2020Tyson Foods dropped 6.2 percent after China raised tariffs on imported U.S. goods including pork.The S&P 500 fell 58 points, or 2.2 percent, to 2,581, slightly above its low for the year reached February 8.The Dow Jones industrial average lost 458 points, or 1.9 percent, to 23,644. It was down as much as 758 earlier.The Nasdaq gave up 193 points, or 2.7 percent, to 6,870.----------