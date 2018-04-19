PERSONAL FINANCE

'Fearless Girl' statue moving near New York Stock Exchange

A crowd gathers behind a statue titled "Fearless Girl" Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in New York. The statue was installed by an investment firm in honor of International Women's Day. (Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK --
The "Fearless Girl" statue near Wall Street that has become a global symbol of female can-do business spirit will be moved from her spot facing the "Charging Bull" to a location by the New York Stock Exchange.

The ponytailed girl in a windblown dress became a tourist magnet last spring when the artwork popped up confronting the famous bull that was a symbol of the American financial resilience in the wake of the 1987 stock market crash.


State Street Global Advisors, the firm that installed the "Fearless Girl" statue in March 2017, said Thursday that it will be moved by the end of the year.

The city also announced that it's thinking about moving the "Charging Bull" statue as well.

"Fearless Girl" was designed to call attention to a State Street initiative to increase the number of women on corporate boards.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
