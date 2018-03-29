PERSONAL FINANCE

Girl buys 1st lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big

Charlie Lagarde (Credit: Loto Quebec via WGHP)

MONTREAL --
To help celebrate her 18th birthday, Charlie Lagarde bought herself a bottle of sparkling wine and her first-ever lottery ticket at a Quebec convenience store.

When she got home and played the scratch-off, she realized that she had struck it big - she had become a millionaire!

That's because the "Gagnant á vie!" scratch-off she bought was worth $1 million dollars.

Rather than take the lump sum, she chose to receive $1,000 every week for the rest of her life.

It was the first time Legarde had ever played the lottery, officials at Loto Quebec said.

So how does the newly-minted millionaire plan to spend the cash?

She plans on traveling and exploring her passion for photography.

"One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic," Lagarde said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmoneyfeel good
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman living out of her car has savings frozen by bank
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
Tax season terms for beginners
Dow tanks more than 700 points amid fears of China trade war
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Legendary Mets player Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
Roseanne gets call from President Trump over premiere ratings
Chinese space station falling to earth: Where will it land?
Grandmother violently attacked by pit bull in the Bronx
Teen who went viral during Ferguson protests reported missing after family killed
Rapper DMX gets year in prison in tax fraud case
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
2 police officers suspended after alleged pizza store gripe
Show More
PATH service resumes with delays after smoke condition
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
Fire burns through Bronx building, 1 firefighter hurt
Suspect assaults, robs man with cane, then pretends to help
Gov. Cuomo gets reporter out of jail in Albany
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
More Photos