If you were offered a free cruise over the phone, there may be money coming your way.

A class action lawsuit is claiming a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act involving a marketing group.

The suit claims the marketers offered free cruises with prominent cruise lines like Carnival and Norwegian.

The settlement makes claimants eligible for up to $900. The eligibility period is between July 2009 and March 2014.

If you can't recall whether you received the call, the class action website allows folks to enter their number and verify if it's one of those affected.

LINK: Cruise line robocalls website

finance
