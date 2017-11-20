PERSONAL FINANCE

New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy calls for $15 minimum wage

New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Newark, N.J., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, New Jersey --
New Jersey Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy says New Jersey's minimum wage should be raised to $15 an hour.

Murphy stood alongside Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney and incoming Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin Monday at the statehouse to support Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross' federal proposal to raise the minimum wage.

Murphy also called for phasing in a $15 minimum wage in New Jersey under his administration, which takes office from GOP Gov. Chris Christie on Jan. 16.

It was the first public event Murphy has held with legislative leaders.

They didn't unveil a specific measure to raise the rate.

Christie vetoed a bill last year that phased in a $15 minimum wage over five years.

New Jersey's current minimum wage is $8.44 an hour.
