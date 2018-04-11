PERSONAL FINANCE

New York City apartment building workers hold rally to push for new contract

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports on the rally organized by NYC apartment workers pushing for a new contract.

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Workers at New York City apartment buildings held a rally Wednesday as they push for a new contract.

More than 31,000 workers at 3,500 co-ops, condos and rentals are going down to the wire with their current contract set to expire next week.

The workers, who include doormen, supers and handymen. took over part of Park Avenue on the Upper East Side, demanding higher pay.

"What we do today is provide a secure, safe, and clean environment, we should be compensated for that," said doorman Glen Iurilli. "And again, the cost of living is going up, taxes are going up, mortgages are going up. We need all the help we can get."

They're set to walk off the job when their contract expires. Wednesday's rally attracted thousands of members along with other unions and a slew of elected officials.

"I am going to stand you with you shoulder to shoulder, 100 percent in this fight," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "We will fight for your rights whatever it takes."

If the workers do strike, people will wake up April 21st with no building services at all, although if history is any guide, it's unlikely.

The last time they went on strike was April 1991.

Since then, negotiations have gone down to the wire but have always ended in a deal.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financestrikeapartmentlabor unionsUpper East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Con Ed offering bill reductions after March nor'easters
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs
SPONSORED: Ridgewood Savings Bank: Reasons why parents help their child buy a home
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Cash, weapons, Lamborghini seized in major drug bust
Dead infant found in suitcase under NJ footbridge
2 firefighters, resident hurt in 4-alarm fire in Brooklyn
5-year-old boy with rare disorder gets life-changing surgery
Exclusive: Mother of woman found dismembered in Brooklyn park speaks out
Florida school shooting victim from Brooklyn honored in NYC
Residents zip tied in terrifying NYC home invasion
Lawsuit: Penn ignored student's pleas for help before suicide
Show More
Trump considers drug testing for food stamps
Murdered restaurant worker mourned as investigation continues
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Missing North Carolina teen found, 44-year-old man arrested
2 NJ police officers head to court over alleged pizza delivery fight
More News