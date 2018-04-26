New York City landlords are asking for a rent hike for people in rent-stabilized apartments.The Rent Guidelines Board unveils its preliminary range of rent increases Thursday night.Landlords want an increase of 4 percent on 1-year leases and 7 percent on 2-years.They say operating costs have skyrocketed over the past five years while rent has remained stagnant.The guidelines board will hold a series of public hearings before a final vote in June on the maximum increase landlords can charge tenants in rent-stabilized apartments.----------