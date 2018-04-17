TAXES

Tax Day 2018: How to file an extension and more last-minute tips

EMBED </>More Videos

Taxes are due on Tuesday. If you waited to do your taxes until the last minute, here's what you need to know. (ABC News / IRS)

Tuesday's the day: Taxes are due.

Nearly 25 percent of people who filed on time last year waited until the last two weeks before the deadline, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

If you haven't filed yet, the question likely at the top of your mind is how to file an extension. Before you decide to do that, though, you should know that if you owe money, an extension to file is not an extension to pay.

"The best advice is pay what you can as soon as you can and set up a payment plan to pay off the rest of it," Kathy Pickering of H&R Block explained to ABC. "If you're worried about owing money, file your taxes, even if you can't pay, and work out that payment plan with the IRS."

But if you know you're not going to file by the deadline, make sure you ask for an extension rather than ignoring it.

"The 'failure to file' penalty is 10 times more than the 'failure to pay' penalty," Pickering said.

The IRS will charge you both late payment penalties and interest on your taxes, she said.

If the government owes you money, however, the only penalty for missing the deadline is that you won't get your refund as soon. If you fail to file your taxes within three years of the original deadline, you won't get your refund at all.

If you want to file an extension, fill out and return this form.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxesIRSholidaygovernment
Related
Why Tax Day isn't on April 15 this year
Tax season terms for beginners
Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs
TAXES
7 On Your Side: How to avoid getting ripped off in the newest tax scam
Procrastinating on your taxes? There's still time after April 15
Why Tax Day isn't on April 15 this year
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
More taxes
PERSONAL FINANCE
7 On Your Side: How to avoid getting ripped off in the newest tax scam
Procrastinating on your taxes? There's still time after April 15
Why Tax Day isn't on April 15 this year
Winner of $533M Mega Millions jackpot revealed
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
LIVE: LaGuardia flight makes emergency landing in Philly
Missing 14-year-old Queens girl with autism found safe
Newark flight makes emergency landing at Air Force base
Families of Sandy Hook victims sue Alex Jones
Stormy Daniels shows sketch of man she says threatened her
Alternate juror speaks out about UWS nanny murder trial
Overloaded power strip caused deadly Queens fire
Teenage mom charged in death of newborn boy in NJ
Show More
Harry Anderson, actor of 'Night Court' fame, dies at 65
Starbucks CEO meets with 2 black men arrested inside store
Father questioned in death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
Hannity blasted for not disclosing relationship with Cohen
Soccer player from Westchester killed at Binghamton U.
More News