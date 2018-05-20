PERSONAL FINANCE

Ticket sold in New Jersey wins $315 million Powerball jackpot

TRENTON, New Jersey --
Lottery officials say a single ticket sold at a New Jersey grocery store won the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $315.3 million.

The New Jersey Lottery said the winning ticket for Saturday night's drawing was sold at a Shoprite in Hackensack, Bergen County. The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, which has a $183.2 million cash value.

Acting Executive Director John White said officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the winning ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place, and then contact lottery headquarters.

White noted that the Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in New Jersey in March.

The winning numbers in the May 19 drawing were: 03-06-09-17-56, Powerball 25, Power Play 3X.
