Ticket sold in New Jersey wins $315 million Powerball jackpot

Lottery officials say a single ticket sold at a New Jersey grocery store won the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $315.3 million.The New Jersey Lottery said the winning ticket for Saturday night's drawing was sold at a Shoprite in Hackensack, Bergen County. The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, which has a $183.2 million cash value.Acting Executive Director John White said officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the winning ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place, and then contact lottery headquarters.White noted that the Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in New Jersey in March.The winning numbers in the May 19 drawing were: 03-06-09-17-56, Powerball 25, Power Play 3X.