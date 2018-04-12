NEW JERSEY (WABC) --The mystery winner of the $533 million Mega Millions jackpot will be revealed Friday at New Jersey Lottery headquarters in Trenton.
The new millionaire bought the winning ticket at a Lukoil gas station in Riverdale, Morris County.
The owner of the station won $30,000 for selling the winning ticket. He would only tell us the jackpot winner is a regular at the store.
The lucky numbers were 59 - 46 - 28 - 11 - 31, Mega Ball 1.
The jackpot winner will receive the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the game. No one had matched all six numbers drawn since January.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Top 10 largest US Lottery Jackpots
1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)
8. $559.7 million jackpot, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)
9. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)
10. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire)
