Winning numbers drawn for $522 Mega Millions jackpot

Sandra Bookman has more on the Mega Millions jackpot.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night for the $522 Mega Millions jackpot, the fifth largest in the game's history.

If there is a winner, the cash payout will be worth $303 million.

The numbers drawn were:

1-2-4-19-29 Megaball: 20

Joe Torres has more on the Mega Millions jackpot.

RELATED: These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots & their winners

The prize kept growing after no big winners came forward following Friday night's drawing.

The numbers drawn Friday night were:
44-14-30-62-1 Megaball: 1

Two tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million each after Friday's drawing. Those tickets were sold in Illinois and Pennsylvania.

This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million.

You can watch the next drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.
