Fire burns through Bronx building, 1 firefighter hurt

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
A two-alarm fire is burning through a building in the Bronx.

The fire broke out on the first floor on the building on Third Avenue in the Melrose section just before 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the burn unit at Cornell Medical Center.

The building houses a business on the first floor and has two floors of vacant apartments above.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

