Fire burns through roof of synagogue in Brooklyn

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a second-alarm fire at a synagogue in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out inside the B'nai Adath Kol Beth Yisrael synagogue on Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 9:15 a.m.

The blaze burned through the roof.



Firefighters pulled out of the building for an exterior attack.

No injuries have been reported.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firesynagogueBedford StuyvesantBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man fatally shot in Applebee's restaurant next to mall
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial killer spree
Off-duty officer charged with pointing gun at 3 women
500K NYC parking tickets refunded or dismissed
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
Viral video captures violent school assault
Petition drive to change Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee
Pedestrian critically injured in Manhattan hit and run
Show More
LeBron James and the Cavaliers take the subway
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting identified
Large water main break shoots geyser into the air
Judge tells jury in Menendez trial to 'take as much time as you need'
Video surfaces of Giants LB in clash with guards at casino
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos