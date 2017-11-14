Fire burns through roof of synagogue in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --Firefighters battled a second-alarm fire at a synagogue in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out inside the B'nai Adath Kol Beth Yisrael synagogue on Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 9:15 a.m.
The blaze burned through the roof.
#Breaking Big fire in #Brooklyn Bnai Adath Kol Beth Yisrael at 1006 Greene Avenue @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/460AWW01Mi— Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) November 14, 2017
Firefighters pulled out of the building for an exterior attack.
No injuries have been reported.
