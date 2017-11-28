More than 100 people were evacuated from a building in Times Square Monday afternoon, after a fire was reported in an adjacent garage.The fire happened at 1540 Broadway, which is at the corner of 45th Street and Seventh Avenue. It's connected to the Viacom building.The fire happened just after 4:30 p.m., and prompted a large FDNY response.The Viacom building is a 45-story office building. We're told 120 people were ordered to leave the building as a result of the fire.Officials say the flames spread to a storage area containing clothing from an adjacent store.The fire was brought under control at about 5:30 p.m., and firefighters worked to clear the smoke from the building.No injuries were reported.----------