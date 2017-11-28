Viacom building in Times Square evacuated after parking garage fire

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 100 people were evacuated from a building in Times Square Monday afternoon, after a fire was reported in an adjacent garage.

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
More than 100 people were evacuated from a building in Times Square Monday afternoon, after a fire was reported in an adjacent garage.

The fire happened at 1540 Broadway, which is at the corner of 45th Street and Seventh Avenue. It's connected to the Viacom building.

The fire happened just after 4:30 p.m., and prompted a large FDNY response.

The Viacom building is a 45-story office building. We're told 120 people were ordered to leave the building as a result of the fire.

Officials say the flames spread to a storage area containing clothing from an adjacent store.

The fire was brought under control at about 5:30 p.m., and firefighters worked to clear the smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
evacuationfireTimes SquareNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Man charged with stabbing woman, slashing neighbor
Video shows rescues after ferry runs aground
4-year-old girl seriously injured after gettng hit by bus
WATCH: Bizarre bathrobe break-in
Bike path terror suspect set to be arraigned
Trump criticized after reviving 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren
Rev. Al Sharpton visits rapper Meek Mill in prison
Show More
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cam footage of NYPD shooting
Prince Harry engaged to actress Meghan Markle
NY mayor signs legislation to repeal anti-dancing law
Vigil held for teen boy struck and killed in Brooklyn
Flames shoot from roof of tavern in New Jersey
More News
Top Video
The Billionaire City
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Man charged with stabbing woman, slashing neighbor
Prince Harry engaged to actress Meghan Markle
More Video