Fire tears through hardware store in Brooklyn

Shannon Sohn is in Newscopter 7 over a fire burning through a hardware store in Bed-Stuy.

BBEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A four-alarm fire that apparently started in a hardware store burned through a four story building in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

The fire started in the first floor of the building on 1153 Fulton Street at around 5:10 a.m. Thursday and spread to the second and third

The second floor collapsed into the hardware store as firefighters battled the blaze. None of the apartments in the fire building were occupied.

Nine residents were evacuated from the third and fourth floor of the adjacent building.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury

The fire is considered suspicious because of heavy volume of fire when firefighters arrived.
The cause is under investigation.
