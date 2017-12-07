Fire tears through hardware store in Brooklyn

A four-alarm fire that apparently started in a hardware store burned through a four story building in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.The fire started in the first floor of the building on 1153 Fulton Street at around 5:10 a.m. Thursday and spread to the second and thirdThe second floor collapsed into the hardware store as firefighters battled the blaze. None of the apartments in the fire building were occupied.Nine residents were evacuated from the third and fourth floor of the adjacent building.One firefighter sustained a minor injuryThe fire is considered suspicious because of heavy volume of fire when firefighters arrived.The cause is under investigation.