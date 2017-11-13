Fire that destroyed row of stores in Inwood caused by sparks from saw blade

Eyewitness News
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --
Authorities say the fire that destroyed stores and injured multiple firefighters in Upper Manhattan Sunday was accidental.

According to FDNY Fire Marshals, the 4-alarm fire on Nagle Avenue in Inwood was caused by sparks from an operating saw blade.

The fire broke out at about 10 a.m., and spread through seven stores along the street.



FDNY Chief James Hodgens says the department used special two-tower ladders to put the fire out. About 140 firefighters were called to the scene.

Six firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The stores were unoccupied at the time of the fire.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
building fireInwoodManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Suspect charged after death of cab driver hit with hockey stick
Police search for man who vandalized mosque with hammer
Police: Husband of missing nurse bought hatchet after her disappearance
Here's the reason women are less likely to get CPR from bystanders
Woman arrested, 2 other suspects sought in jewelry store robbery
Roy Moore threatens lawsuit over story that threatens campaign
Bar boycotts NFL for Veterans Day weekend
Jury deliberations to resume amid uncertainty in Menendez trial
Show More
Liz Smith, syndicated gossip columnist, dies at age 94
Woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to museum
Christie, Murphy to hold discussions of GOP tax plan
Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border leaves at least 350 dead
1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into LI home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos