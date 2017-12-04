Fire in Queens that killed 12-year-old boy caused by smoking

CeFaan Kim has more on the deadly fire from Rockaway Park.

By
ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (WABC) --
Investigators say the fire that killed a 12-year-old boy in Queens Sunday was caused by someone smoking in the apartment, and that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor around 3 a.m. at the building on Ocean Promenade and 122nd Street in Rockaway Park while most were sound asleep.

Three residents suffered serious injuries, and four others suffered minor injuries. One firefighter also suffered minor injuries. It took 60 firefighters to get the inferno under control.

"Horrendous, horrendous smoke. A lot of fire people," said neighbor Bernie Monaghan.

Neighbors described a frantic night with dozens and dozens of residents standing out in the cold watching helplessly.

"A lot of people had their Ugg boots on and pajamas," said another neighbor.

Frank Hopt says in the tight-knit neighborhood, everyone is feeling pain.

Officials have identified the 12-year-old as Thomas Curley.

"Forget it. They're like in shock. They're in shock. And I have two kids, and their kids were friends with the kid who passed away," Hopt said.

All of the injured were rushed to Nassau Community Medical Center.
