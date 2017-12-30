NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --A firefighter was critically injured while fighting a massive fire at a tire shop in New Jersey.
Hope everyone is okay 😩 @CityofNewarkNJ @NewarkNJPolice @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/9ZwZuxYfzw— STEF the Gem (@LaaBellaaVita) December 31, 2017
The fire started shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday inside the shop located on 8 Park Avenue in Newark. The firefighter was trapped inside the building.
There is no word on whether there were any other injuries.
