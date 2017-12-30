Firefighter critically injured fighting massive Newark fire

Joe Torres has the latest developments after a firefighter was critically injured fighting a fire in Newark.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A firefighter was critically injured while fighting a massive fire at a tire shop in New Jersey.


The fire started shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday inside the shop located on 8 Park Avenue in Newark. The firefighter was trapped inside the building.

There is no word on whether there were any other injuries.
