Firefighter, residents rescued after being trapped in Newark blaze

Candace McCowan has the latest after a firefighter and residents were rescued from a burning home in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A three alarm fire burned through a home in Newark overnight, forcing firefighters to rescue five residents, and then a fellow firefighter.

The blaze broke out in the front of the South 18th Street home just before midnight. Officials say the fire possibly started in two cars in the driveway.

The entire building was then set ablaze, with up to five people trapped inside. All five residents were rescued and taken to University Hospital in Newark.

While battling the blaze, a firefighter also got injured and had to be rescued. He is being treated for minor injuries.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is currently investigating.
