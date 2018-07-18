Jersey City firefighters save 11-year-old from drowning after seizure

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates reports live from Jersey City after firefighters saved an 11-year-old girl from drowning.

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A mother in New Jersey was thankful after several Jersey City firefighters sprang into action to help save her daughter from drowning.

Firefighters were in the area for a community outreach program on Wednesday when they heard a lifeguard's whistle and rushed to find 11-year-old Tatiana drowning at Lafayette pool after suffering from a seizure.

"She was swimming from one side to the other, and then she just spaced out," mom Tanya Vazquez said. "I knew something was wrong."

Tatiana was pulled to safety by firefighters Christopher Bolger, Eddie O'Brien, Mark Lee and Captain Kenny Simone. They rendered first aid until the ambulance arrived.

She was in the hospital for a few hours, but she is now recovering at home.

"That's what we are here to do," Lee said. "We were in the right place at the right time. It's our job."

Over the past three years, all JCFD academy graduates are required to fulfill EMT training, a certification that saved the 11-year-old's life.

Tatiana's seizure disorder was discovered about a year ago. She currently takes medications to reduce the effects of her condition.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningpoolfirefightersJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News